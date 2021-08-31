Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 34.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.6% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $654,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $1,365,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 10.2% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 239,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 22,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 325.5% during the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 195,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 149,567 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.68. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

