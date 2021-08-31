Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 311 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 60,923 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

