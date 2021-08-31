International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $138.97 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $124.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.71 and a 200 day moving average of $138.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

