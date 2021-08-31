International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines stock opened at $138.97 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.