International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 256 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 256 ($3.34) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 222.08 ($2.90).

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 163.52 ($2.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 226.60 ($2.96). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 172.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 189.86. The firm has a market cap of £8.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

