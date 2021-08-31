Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,395 ($70.49).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.08) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 5,475 ($71.53) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, July 30th.

ITRK stock traded up GBX 40 ($0.52) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,270 ($68.85). 296,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,791. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,418.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of £8.51 billion and a PE ratio of 31.85. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,024 ($65.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 34.20 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.64%.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

