Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.050-$11.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.05 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.94 billion.Intuit also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.940-$0.990 EPS.
Shares of Intuit stock opened at $565.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $154.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.51, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $520.19 and its 200 day moving average is $451.40. Intuit has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $544.55.
In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,260 shares of company stock valued at $9,954,539 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Intuit
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
