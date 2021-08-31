Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.050-$11.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.05 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.94 billion.Intuit also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.940-$0.990 EPS.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $565.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $154.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.51, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $520.19 and its 200 day moving average is $451.40. Intuit has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $544.55.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,260 shares of company stock valued at $9,954,539 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

