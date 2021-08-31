Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,207 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,672 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after acquiring an additional 350,760 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.09. 31,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,108. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $103.48 and a 1 year high of $156.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.47.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

