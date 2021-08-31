Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Position Reduced by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,152,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,387 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.66. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $64.68.

