Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.93

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.93 and last traded at $75.77, with a volume of 18651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.65.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,458,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth about $370,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 76.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 200,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares during the period.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

