Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 958 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,581% compared to the average volume of 57 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,608,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,225,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

AMR stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $717.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.57. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $395.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 79.93% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. Equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.