Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,801 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,441,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 483,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 414,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,634,000 after purchasing an additional 298,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 246,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 217,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.31. The stock had a trading volume of 13,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,357. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $47.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.07.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 720 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $32,976.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,690.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $160,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $334,779. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

