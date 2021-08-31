Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.41

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.41 and last traded at $47.41, with a volume of 14373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $86,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $334,779. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.3% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

