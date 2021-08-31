ironSource (NYSE:IS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Macquarie

Equities research analysts at Macquarie began coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

NYSE IS opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. ironSource has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,433,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,100,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

