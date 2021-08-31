iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 31.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,771 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

IUSG opened at $109.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.19 and a 200-day moving average of $97.37. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $75.94 and a 12-month high of $109.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.