iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 56,224 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 26,107 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 116,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8,332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after buying an additional 814,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 272,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $30.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

