iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,363.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,756,000 after buying an additional 155,097 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,417,000 after acquiring an additional 144,447 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 722.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,728,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 101.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 48,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 420.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 47,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 38,229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $147.77 on Tuesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.03 and a 52-week high of $159.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.41.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

