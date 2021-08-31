iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stake Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,889 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $22,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,401,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,606,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,260,000 after acquiring an additional 506,730 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 211.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 179,860 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.71 and a 12 month high of $59.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.02.

