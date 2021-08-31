iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 177,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.90. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

