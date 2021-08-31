iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $111.41. The company had a trading volume of 336,197 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.