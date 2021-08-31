iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 416,200 shares, an increase of 76.7% from the July 29th total of 235,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUFN. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,581,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,360,000 after purchasing an additional 117,906 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,194,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,198,000 after buying an additional 1,542,237 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,338,038.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,092,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,652,000 after buying an additional 7,091,605 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,492,000 after buying an additional 547,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,987,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $21.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

