iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF opened at $291.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $292.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.