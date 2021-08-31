ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, started coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

ITT opened at $97.71 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $57.13 and a one year high of $101.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.33 and its 200-day moving average is $92.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 132.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. Research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

