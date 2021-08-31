J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 20.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 65,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 258,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock opened at $118.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.19. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

