J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,780 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 27.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,996,619,000 after acquiring an additional 817,857 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Netflix by 14.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,099,334,000 after acquiring an additional 505,072 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Netflix stock opened at $566.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $528.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $250.59 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

