J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 84.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 15.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT opened at $136.05 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.64. The company has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

