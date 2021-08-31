Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Jabil were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Jabil by 90.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil stock opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.08. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $63.05.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $1,186,014.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $1,431,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,712,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,358 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,734 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

