Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.10.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

DEI opened at $32.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 120.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

