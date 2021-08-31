Jeffrey Ginsberg Sells 4,824 Shares of Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) Stock

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) CFO Jeffrey Ginsberg sold 4,824 shares of Net Element stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $48,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Ginsberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Jeffrey Ginsberg sold 15,760 shares of Net Element stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $167,056.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Jeffrey Ginsberg sold 2,003 shares of Net Element stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $20,330.45.

Shares of Net Element stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.88. 115,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,980. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. Net Element, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 2.01.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 48.77% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Net Element, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NETE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Net Element by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 99,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Net Element during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Net Element by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Net Element in the second quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Net Element in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Net Element Company Profile

Net Element, Inc, a financial technology company, provides payment acceptance and value-added solutions across various channels in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions.

