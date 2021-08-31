Jeffrey Scott Guy Sells 23,112 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 23,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $1,370,079.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Scott Guy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 2,888 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $153,064.00.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.20. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $63.48.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). On average, research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 306.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 34.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on DOCN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

