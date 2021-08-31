Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jiayin Group Inc. provides online individual finance services. The Company’s loan facilitation service mainly matches investors and borrowers. Jiayin Group Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Jiayin Group from $9.25 to $10.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NASDAQ:JFIN opened at $4.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.15. Jiayin Group has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.93. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 97.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jiayin Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jiayin Group during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Jiayin Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jiayin Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Jiayin Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jiayin Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

