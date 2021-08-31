Joseph J. Marcaurele Sells 756 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Stock

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $40,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of WASH stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.57. The company had a trading volume of 36,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $910.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.58.
Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%. Analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently commented on WASH. Piper Sandler raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.
Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.
