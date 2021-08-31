Joseph J. Marcaurele Sells 756 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Stock

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $40,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WASH stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.57. The company had a trading volume of 36,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $910.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.58.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%. Analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on WASH. Piper Sandler raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

