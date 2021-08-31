JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€700.00” Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €700.00 ($823.53) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($705.88) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a €610.00 ($717.65) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) price target on ASML in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €614.18 ($722.57).

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.