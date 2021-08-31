Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Kamada reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMDA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet cut Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kamada during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 56.2% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 20.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 42,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,752. The company has a market capitalization of $239.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94. Kamada has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $10.29.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

