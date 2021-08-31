Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Sets New 52-Week High at $390.00

Kape Technologies Plc (LON:KAPE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 390 ($5.10) and last traded at GBX 386 ($5.04), with a volume of 169382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 377.50 ($4.93).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of £872.96 million and a PE ratio of 35.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 327.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 296.59.

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

