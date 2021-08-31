Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Shares Down 0.6%

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.30 and last traded at C$3.33. Approximately 269,837 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 673,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.35.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KEL shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$6.50 target price for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$628.28 million and a PE ratio of 10.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

