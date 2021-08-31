KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) CEO Travis C. Mickle Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) CEO Travis C. Mickle purchased 5,000 shares of KemPharm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $313.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. KemPharm, Inc. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $22.08.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.63). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 42.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KemPharm, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in KemPharm by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of KemPharm by 72.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

