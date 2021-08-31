Kevin Cameron Drover Acquires 25,000 Shares of Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN) Stock

Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN) Director Kevin Cameron Drover bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,099,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$868,214.74.

Kevin Cameron Drover also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Kevin Cameron Drover bought 25,000 shares of Aurcana Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$18,750.00.

Shares of CVE AUN traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.82. The company had a trading volume of 41,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,426. The company has a market capitalization of C$225.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67, a current ratio of 25.85 and a quick ratio of 25.37. Aurcana Silver Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.62 and a 12-month high of C$1.25.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.14 price objective on Aurcana Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Aurcana Silver Company Profile

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

