KeyCorp Comments on ABM Industries Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) – KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ABM Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the year.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of ABM opened at $49.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $55.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the second quarter worth $2,271,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the second quarter worth $3,082,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 75.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 164,051 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the second quarter worth $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.