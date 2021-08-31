KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to post $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the lowest is $1.73 billion. KeyCorp posted sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $7.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

KEY traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 139,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,038,496. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 41.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 51,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 373,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 9.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 15.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

