Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,748.91

Shares of Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,748.91 ($35.91) and traded as high as GBX 3,134 ($40.95). Keywords Studios shares last traded at GBX 3,110 ($40.63), with a volume of 62,592 shares trading hands.

KWS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Friday, August 13th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,137.20 ($40.99).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,748.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,652.89. The company has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.42.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

