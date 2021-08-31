Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KIN shares. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Aegis restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

NASDAQ:KIN opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The company has a market cap of $420.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.30. Kindred Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.19% and a negative net margin of 529.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,894,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,389,407.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,080. Insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on saving and improving the lives of pets. The company was founded by Richard Chin and Denise M. Bevers on September 25, 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

