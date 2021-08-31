Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the July 29th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Kiromic BioPharma stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,315. Kiromic BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,407,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,604,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. Institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

