Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.24.

NYSE:KSS opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.50.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.9% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

