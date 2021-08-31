Kwikswap Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,653.00 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $269,948.62 and $5,653.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004702 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

Kwikswap Protocol (CRYPTO:KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

