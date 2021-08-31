Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Short Interest Update

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the July 29th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 687,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,074,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 31.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LH opened at $303.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $171.18 and a 1 year high of $307.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.56.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.07.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.