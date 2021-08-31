Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to report $55.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.00 million and the lowest is $53.50 million. Lakeland Financial posted sales of $53.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year sales of $222.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.10 million to $226.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $221.30 million, with estimates ranging from $217.60 million to $225.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $77.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

In other news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $211,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,597,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,502,000 after acquiring an additional 667,271 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2,628.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 177,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 170,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,940,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,255,000 after purchasing an additional 101,555 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 840,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,126,000 after purchasing an additional 97,919 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,110,000 after purchasing an additional 92,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

