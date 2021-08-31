Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lannett Company manufactures and distributes high quality affordable generic medications that are the therapeutic equivalent of the brand-name pharmaceuticals. Their portfolio consists of numerous products across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Lannett believes that their ability to select viable products for development, efficiently develop such products, including obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals, vertically integrate themselves into certain specialty markets and achieve economies in production are all critical for their success in the generic pharmaceutical industry in which they operate. Lannett Company, Inc., continues to dedicate significant capital toward developing new products as they believe their success is linked to their ability to continually introduce new generic products into the marketplace. “

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

LCI opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. Lannett has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $154.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The business had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lannett news, CEO Timothy C. Crew bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,290. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lannett by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lannett by 10.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

