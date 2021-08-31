Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Lear by 61.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Lear during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lear during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Lear during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.71.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $160.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.26. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $103.35 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

