Learning Technologies Group plc (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) Short Interest Update

Learning Technologies Group plc (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,359,400 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the July 29th total of 2,920,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23,594.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Learning Technologies Group stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. Learning Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

